Packers vs. Bears: Montez Sweat, Jaire Alexander's playing status decided

The Chicago Bears were hoping to get healthier in their matchup against the Green Bay Packers, and several key players are expected in the lineup Sunday.

According to the inactive report released by the Bears, defensive lineman Montez Sweat will suit up and play after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Sweat has 16 total tackles in eight games, including a team-leading 3.5 sacks, and he’ll be in the lineup against a Packers offense that is hoping to continue the team’s 10-game winning streak against Chicago.

The Bears will also have defensive back Tarvarius Moore on the field after he was listed as questionable with a concussion.

Offensive linemen Teven Jenkins and Kiran Amegadjie were both listed as inactive after being ruled out of the game on Friday’s injury report. Defensive lineman Dominique Robinson and defensive back Ameer Speed were also listed as inactive for the game.

Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright, both of whom missed last week’s game, practiced in full on Friday and were not on the final injury report. Both starting tackles will indeed play for the Bears, giving their line a shot in the arm after a dismal performance against the New England Patriots.

For the Packers, cornerback Jaire Alexander will play after being listed as questionable with a knee injury. Safety Evan Williams was also listed as questionable, and will also suit up for the game.