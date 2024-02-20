Odds that Justin Fields will be under center for the Bears next season have taken another dip.

Social media went into a frenzy this week when fans noticed that Fields does not follow the official Chicago Bears Instagram account. On top of that, the quarterback recently followed three Atlanta Falcons players, Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson.

As a result, the odds that Fields will take his first snap of the 2024-25 season for Atlanta spiked from +600 to +150 on DraftKings SportsBook Tuesday. The Pittsburgh Steelers remain the betting favorite to land Fields at -120, and the Bears' odds dropped from +200 to +350.

The updated odds also list the Bears as a near lock to draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick at -900. According to multiple reports, the Bears are on track to finalize their decision at the NFL Combine next week before free agent signing begins on March 13. If they wait for the quarterback carousel to start spinning they risk losing all their trade leverage as the market for Fields deteriorates.

A crucial note: It is unknown whether or not Fields was following the Bears on Instagram to begin with. If he was, it would be unknown when the act of unfollowing actually took place. All that is known right now is that Fields does not follow the team on Instagram, a platform he has never been particularly active on to begin with.

Even so, it was enough to shift the odds.

