The Bears’ summer break is already nearly done. In under two weeks, on July 16, rookies will report back to Halas Hall for the start of training camp. A few days later, on July 19, the veterans will join them.

Fans, however, won’t be able to watch the Bears practice for another week. Here’s a full list of the training camp dates that are open to the public:

Friday, July 26

Saturday, July 27

Tuesday, July 30

Sunday, Aug. 3

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Thursday, Aug. 15

Fans can attend training camp for free, but they still need to reserve a spot. Those free tickets will become available on July 9.

Training camp is where the Bears will do the bulk of their work to get in shape for Week 1, both mentally and physically. The team will ramp up from practicing in shorts and tee shirts, to shells and finally full pads. This is also the first time that the team will be allowed to practice with “live” tackling– if head coach Matt Eberflus chooses.

The Bears kick off their regular season at Soldier Field against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.