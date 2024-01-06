It's been relatively quiet on the Bears stadium front since the team announced they would be exploring other options outside of their partnership with Arlington Heights.

But not for long.

Speaking to the media after a press conference following a $1 million donation to Lurie's Children's Hospital, Kevin Warren said concrete progress is coming for the Bears stadium.

"We'll have answers on that hopefully in the next couple of months," Warren said when asked about when the stadium location would be decided. "I think when I started I think I said hopefully within the first year. I think we're right on target to be able to do it. I'm pleased with the progress we've made and I'm just happy to finish strong this season, looking forward to the game this weekend and continue making progress on the stadium."

Warren said similar to NBC Sports' Peter King on his podcast in the summer. He said then that he hopes to have a decision on the stadium location within "the next 12 months."

In the same interview, Warren said "everything is on the table" when talking about the location of the stadium. Since the Bears' declaration against their dedication to Arlington, several municipalities have welcomed the Bears with open arms.

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli sent Warren a letter offering Naperville as the potential new home for the Bears.

"The city would welcome the opportunity to review your business needs and our available properties," Wehrli's letter said. "Through prudent planning, Naperville is accessible via our region's major interstates and Metra. We have several available or to-be-available sites that may fit the characteristics you are looking for in your future home."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Warren have had two separate meetings. Here's their last joint statement.

“Today we met and discussed our shared values and commitment to the City of Chicago, the importance of deep roots and the need for equitable community investment throughout the city. We are both committed to the idea that the city and its major civic institutions must grow and evolve together to meet the needs of the future. We look forward to continuing the dialogue around these shared values.”

Ten days after Naperville attempted to enter the stadium discussion, another suburb tried to throw its hat in the ring. Waukegan Mayor Ann B. Taylor sent the Bears a letter asking them to meet to discuss the opportunities available for the franchise in the suburb.

“We believe that the Monsters of the Midway deserve the opportunity to continue the tradition of playing along the shores of Lake Michigan, with the market opportunity of having a year-round facility capable of hosting other major events, including the Super Bowl, the Final Four, and other events of an international scale," Taylor wrote in her letter.

Aurora is the latest municipality to try their hand at convincing the Bears to come their way.

". . . Welcoming a historic organization such as the Chicago Bears would enhance our bold vision for Aurora and will provide the Chicago Bears with a new home to begin the next phase of your storied history. We invite you to visit our great city to explore the exciting opportunity Aurora can bring to the world-famous Chicago Bears."

A report from 670 The Score surfaced in early December that the Bears had begun surveying the viability of Soldier Field's South Lot as a potential new stadium site.

The Bears are using the same surveying company they used for Arlington Heights to investigate the potential of the South Lot land, according to the report. Does that mean the Bears are looking into building a new stadium on the lot? That's unclear at this point.

All we know now is another update on the stadium will be coming soon. What about? The Bears likely want to nail down the site for their stadium endeavor. Either way, progress is coming.

And Warren is the right person for the job.

"I try to be an out-of-the-box big thinker and like I said my passion and love for the Chicagoland area ... it's a blessing to work, not only with the Bears, but to be able to work on a potential stadium solution. I'm excited every single day that I get up," Warren said.

