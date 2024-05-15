How to watch NBC Sports Chicago's Bears schedule release special Wednesday

The Bears will announce their full 2024 schedule on Wednesday night, and NBC Sports Chicago will be there to break down the biggest games, matchups and moments in real time. Starting at 7 p.m., NBC Sports Chicago will air a special edition of “Football Night in Chicago” focusing entirely on the Bears’ regular season schedule.

If you’re not near a TV at 7 p.m., the show will also stream live on NBCSportsChicago.com, the NBC Sports Chicago app, and NBC Chicago’s 24/7 streaming news channel. You can also bookmark this page and watch live in the video player above.

“Football Aftershow” host Ruthie Polinsky, former Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt, frequent “Football Night in Chicago” contributor David Haugh and NBC Sports Chicago Bears Insider Josh Schrock will all be on-hand to share their instant reactions on the schedule. The team will also discuss whether the slate breaks in a way that could help the Bears’ playoff chances.

And for all Bears schedule coverage leading up to the show, click here.

