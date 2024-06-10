2 Chicago bars named among ‘Best Bars in America' for 2024 by Esquire Magazine

Two of the "Best Bars in America" are in Chicago, a new list from Esquire Magazine said.

The article, published by the magazine last month, says "its not just about the drinks," but the "complete package."

"Bars have always been that third place, the spot where you hang outside work and home," editors wrote in the piece. "But as we’ve discovered crisscrossing the country over the past twelve months to visit the new bars, they’re doing that in more nuanced and varied ways than they have in a long time."

In 2023, three Chicago bars made the same list. But this year, only two made the cut on a list of 42.

The first Chicago bar to make an appearance on the list for 2024 is Bisous, at 938 W Fulton Market.

"You get a hint of Paris from the outside, between the gold lettering and the white curtains, but don’t expect this to be another cookie-cutter bistro in the West Loop," the bar's entry reads. "Bisous gives you that whiff of France through the subtle sixties-inspired logo and lush booths and textured wallpaper, sure, but definitely through the cocktails, too, which all have a certain je ne sais quois, often delivered via a bit of brandy or fortified wine."

Editors recommend guests order a freezer martini called the L'Jardine.

Nine Bar, inside the backroom of the Moon Palace Restaurant, at 216 W. Cermak Rd. in Chinatown, also made Esquire's list.

"It serves mapo fries and drinks that lean into the ingredients of the neighborhood (e.g., Calpico, Szechuan peppercorns, plums)," the entry for Nine Bar reads. "The 'Blade Runner' vibe is heavy here, but the DJ and the angular, big-flavor cocktails keep the overall atmosphere light.

Editors recommend ordering the "Mahjong Money, made with mezcal, Japanese whisky, matcha, honey, lemongrass, and ginger.

The full list from Esquire can be found here.