How to watch Bears vs. Packers Week 1 game

The opening game for the Chicago Bears’ 2023 season features a mix of old and new.

When it comes to the NFL’s oldest rivalries, it doesn’t get better than Bears-Packers, and the league’s schedule-makers wasted no time setting up a matchup between the two teams. The Bears will welcome their longtime NFC North nemesis to Chicago to kick off the 2023 campaign.

As for the players taking the field in the Week 1 showdown, there’s plenty of “new” on both sides.

For the first time in 15 years, Aaron Rodgers won’t be suiting up as the Packers’ QB1. The team handed the keys to Jordan Love, who has made only one start since being drafted in 2021.

The Bears also have some welcome new additions on their offense. D.J. Moore is Justin Fields’ new top wide receiver and rookie Darnell Wright is the new right tackle as the organization looks to improve on last season’s 3-14 record.

How will Fields and Co. perform against Love and the new-look Packers? Here is everything to know to tune into the Bears’ Week 1 matchup:

When is the Bears vs. Packers Week 1 game?

The Bears’ Week 1 game against the Packers will be played on Sunday, Sept. 10, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

What time is the Bears vs. Packers Week 1 game?

Kickoff time for Packers-Bears is set for 3:25 p.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Packers Week 1

The Bears’ matchup against the Packers will air on FOX. The network’s top team of Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline) will be on the call.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Aftershow will begin immediately following the game. Ruthie Polinsky will be joined by Lance Briggs, Alex Brown and Dave Wannstedt to break down the Bears’ season opener.

How to stream the Bears vs. Packers live online

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+, FUBO

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

How to listen to Bears vs. Packers on the radio

Station: ESPN 1000

What is the weather forecast for Bears vs. Packers Week 1?

NBC Chicago forecasts some glorious Week 1 weather on Sunday: mainly sunny with a few afternoon clouds, a high of 77 degrees, 5-10 mph winds and a 6% chance of rain.

