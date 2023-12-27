How to watch Bears vs. Falcons in Week 17

While it's extremely unlikely to result in a playoff berth, the Bears are heading toward the finish line of the 2023 season with some positive momentum.

After a heartbreaking loss to the Cleveland Browns, Chicago got back on track with a 27-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field in Week 16. Justin Fields and Khalil Herbert combined for 209 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to power the Bears to their third win in four games.

Matt Eberflus' squad will look to continue its late-season string of strong play when the Atlanta Falcons come to town this weekend.

Atlanta rebounded from consecutive losses, including an ugly defeat at the hands of the lowly Carolina Panthers, with an impressive 29-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16. At 7-8, the Falcons are just one game back of the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers with two weeks left in the regular season.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Can the 6-9 Bears make it four wins in five games by taking down a playoff-hopeful Falcons team? Here's how to watch the Week 17 contest.

When is the Bears vs. Falcons Week 17 game?

The Bears will host the Falcons at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Dec. 31.

What time is the Bears vs. Falcons Week 17 game?

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Falcons on TV

Falcons-Bears will air on CBS.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Aftershow will begin immediately following the game. Ruthie Polinsky will be joined by Lance Briggs, Alex Brown and Dave Wannstedt to break down the contest.

How to stream Bears vs. Falcons live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: ParamountPlus.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Paramount + app, NFL mobile app

How to listen to Bears vs. Falcons on the radio

Station: ESPN 1000

Editor’s note: FUBO TV is a sponsored partner and we may receive compensation if you click on our links or sign up.