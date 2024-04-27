Here's Ryan Poles' full draft history with the Bears

Since he was hired to run the ship, Bears GM Ryan Poles submitted his third NFL Draft with the Bears on Saturday for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Here are all the draft picks he's made as general manager from the past three drafts.
2024 NFL Draft
- Round 1, pick No. 1: Caleb Williams, quarterback, USC
- Round 1, pick No. 9: Rome Odunze, wide receiver, Washington
- Round 3, pick No. 75: Kiran Amegadjie, offensive tackle, Yale
- Round 5, pick No. 122: Tory Taylor, punter, Iowa
- Round 5, pick No. 144: Austin Booker, defensive end, Kansas
2023 NFL Draft
- Round 1, pick No. 10: Darnell Wright, offensive tackle, Tennesee
- Round 2, pick No. 53: Gervon Dexter, defensive tackle, Florida
- Round 2, pick. No. 56: Tyrique Stevenson, defensive back, Miami
- Round 3, pick No. 64: Zacch Pickens, defensive tackle, Georgia
- Round 4, pick No. 115: Roschon Johnson, running back, Texas
- Round 4, pick No. 133: Tyler Scott, wide receiver, Cincinnati
- Round 5, pick No. 148: Noah Sewell, linebacker, Oregon
- Round 5, pick No. 165: Terrell Smith, defensive back, Minnesota
- Round 7, pick No. 218: Travis Bell, defensive tackle, Kennesaw State
- Round 7, pick No. 258: Kendall Williamson, safety, Stanford
2022 NFL Draft
- Round 2, pick No. 39: Kyler Gordon, defensive back, Washington
- Round 2, pick, No. 48: Jaquan Brisker, safety, Penn State
- Round 3, pick No. 71: Velus Jones Jr., wide receiver, Tennessee
- Round 5, pick No. 168: Braxton Jones, offensive tackle, Southern Utah
- Round 5, pick No. 174: Dominique Robinson, defensive end, Miami (Ohio)
- Round 6, pick No. 186: Zachary Thomas, offensive lineman, San Diego State
- Round 6, pick No. 203: Trestan Ebner, running back, Baylor
- Round 6, pick No. 207: Doug Kramer, offensive lineman, Illinois
- Round 7, pick No. 227: Ja'Tyre Carter, offensive lineman, Southern
- Round 7, pick No. 254: Elijah Hicks, safety, California
- Round 7, pick No. 255: Trenton Gill, punter, North Carolina State