It's been a rollercoaster year for the Bears offensive line.

Injuries have hampered their performance from the start i.e. Nate Davis, Braxton Jones, Lucas Patrick, etc. But overall, they're performing horrendously in some cases, giving Justin Fields no time to throw in the pocket.

Here's a great example of a brutal error from the Bears' center Cody Whitehair.

Literally nothing is going right



pic.twitter.com/JKRF769DLS — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) October 17, 2023

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This one is difficult to watch. Thankfully, Teven Jenkins kept Fields from being pummeled by the Vikings defender Whitehair blatantly missed. But the pressure forced Fields to move the pocket, which is grounds to call that play a bust.

What's more, and the item of this video that's probably more urgent to dive into, Whitehair blocks his own man at the end of the play. Whitehair misses his assignment and continues to put his hands on Ja'Tyre Carter, who surprisingly made a solid block on this play before Whitehair sealed him off.

It's not as egregious, but this play gives the same energy as the two Florida Gators players who ended up blocking each other against Georgia Southern in 2013.

Funniest Moments #6



Jonotthan Harrison & Quinton Dunbar FLORIDA



In a game against Georgia Southern, center Jonotthan Harrison & receiver Quinton Dunbar were blocking each other. This actually happened again a couple of seasons later with two different players. pic.twitter.com/HTvueArkuV — Brendan Moore (@bmoorecfb) July 9, 2019

And if the Bears are stooping to this level of incompetency, significant changes must be on the horizon.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.