Cody Whitehair

Fans react to horrendous missed block clip from Cody Whitehair

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's been a rollercoaster year for the Bears offensive line.

Injuries have hampered their performance from the start i.e. Nate Davis, Braxton Jones, Lucas Patrick, etc. But overall, they're performing horrendously in some cases, giving Justin Fields no time to throw in the pocket.

Here's a great example of a brutal error from the Bears' center Cody Whitehair.

This one is difficult to watch. Thankfully, Teven Jenkins kept Fields from being pummeled by the Vikings defender Whitehair blatantly missed. But the pressure forced Fields to move the pocket, which is grounds to call that play a bust.

What's more, and the item of this video that's probably more urgent to dive into, Whitehair blocks his own man at the end of the play. Whitehair misses his assignment and continues to put his hands on Ja'Tyre Carter, who surprisingly made a solid block on this play before Whitehair sealed him off.

It's not as egregious, but this play gives the same energy as the two Florida Gators players who ended up blocking each other against Georgia Southern in 2013.

And if the Bears are stooping to this level of incompetency, significant changes must be on the horizon.

