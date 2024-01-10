Chicago Bears to hold press conference to discuss coaching updates at 3 p.m.

The Chicago Bears are set to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon following a morning of staff firings as the team begins what is expected to be a monumental offseason.

The press conference is expected to be held at 3 p.m. in Halas Hall. Live updates can be found here.

Head coach Matt Eberflus, general manager Ryan Poles and CEO/President Kevin Warren will speak.

The Bears announced Wednesday they fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocoko, wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, running backs coach Omar Young and assistant tight ends coach Tim Zetts.

Eberflus, however, is expected to remain on in 2024, reports say.

The move is not unexpected as Eberflus oversaw a turnaround for the team both in the standings and on the defensive side of the ball. The Bears finished the 2022 season with a league-worst 3-14 record, but improved to 7-10 in 2023. Plus, he helped pull the Bears run defense out of the league basement and they finished as the No. 1 run defense unit in the NFL in 2023.

But the decision to retain Eberflus but fire Getsy leaves a spotlight on the impending decision at quarterback and whether the Bears will stick with Justin Fields or move on from him and draft either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye with the No. 1 overall pick. It's a question Warren and Eberflus will undoubtedly be asked about on Wednesday.

One can read the decision to keep Eberflus as a tacit acknowledgment that the Bears will stick with Fields because the head coach will need to win in 2024, and Fields is the best chance to do so.

Those on the other side of the Bears' quarterback debate will view it as a signal that they plan to draft a quarterback at No. 1 overall.