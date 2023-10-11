Chicago Bears injury report reads like a CVS receipt

The Bears got a mix of good news and bad news in their first injury report ahead of their Week 6 game against the Vikings. Several players who had been hurt for several weeks returned to practice, like Eddie Jackson, Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon. Several players popped up with new injuries, though, like Cole Kmet, Terell Smith and Equanimeous St. Brown.

If Jackson and Johnson both play, it would be a huge boost to the Bears secondary that has been ravaged by injuries recently. Last week, the team played with only two starters in the defensive backfield– Jaquan Brisker and Tyrique Stevenson– but they managed to play an effective brand of “bend don’t break” defense. Commanders quarterback Sam Howell racked up 388 yards through the air, but just two passing touchdowns. The defense as a whole only gave up 20 points. Getting Jackson and Johnson back in the mix should help the unit clamp down even more.

Further, the team opened up the 21-day window for Kyler Gordon to be activated from the injured reserve. Gordon broke his hand against the Packers in Week 1, but managed to practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday. Meanwhile, backup corner Smith was limited with an ankle injury. Smith played well, especially when it came to making tackles, while Johnson was sidelined.

On offense, the Bears were without several players at practice. The running back room was hit hardest as Khalil Herbert (ankle), Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring) all did not participate. That left the team with just D’Onta Foreman, Darrynton Evans and Khari Blasingame at the position.

Lucas Patrick also did not participate since he remains in the concussion protocol. Cody Whitehair, Dan Feeney and Doug Kramer all snapped the ball in individual drills, but Whitehair figures to play center again against the Vikings if Patrick can’t play.

Two Bears pass catchers were dinged up, too. Cole Kmet had Equanimeous St. Brown each dealt with hamstring injuries, but Kmet was limited while St. Brown did not participate. If both of those two players can’t go, expect more targets for Darnell Mooney, Tyler Scott and Robert Tonyan.

