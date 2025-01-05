Chicago Bears' 2025 opponents set after season finale

The Chicago Bears will have some tough road trips against playoff teams next season, along with home games against some of the NFL’s most iconic franchises.

The Bears finished the season in last place in the NFC North with a 5-12 record, but that did include a season-ending win against the Green Bay Packers, snapping an 11-game losing streak against their most hated rival.

Most of the Bears’ schedule for next season had already been locked in, but results on Sunday helped to fill in the final details. Thanks to their loss and to the Carolina Panthers’ victory on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints finished last in the NFC South, earning themselves a trip to Chicago to face the Bears next season.

The Bears will ultimately host just one non-divisional playoff opponent next season, with the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to Soldier Field. The Bears will also play a home game against the Dallas Cowboys, as they’ll take on the NFC East next season.

As for road games, the Bears have some really tough ones on the docket. They’ll go back to Washington to take on the Commanders in a rematch of this season’s infamous Hail Mary game, and they’ll also head to the east coast to battle the Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bears will also head west to take on the Las Vegas Raiders, who finished in last place in the AFC West.

Here is the full list of opponents for the Bears in 2025:

Bears Home Opponents: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bears Road Opponents: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders

The NFL schedule will be released during the spring after the 2025 NFL Draft.