Can the Bears make the playoffs and earn the No. 1 pick? Here's what needs to happen

The Bears have the chance to secure a unicorn outcome by this season's end.

Can the Bears make the playoffs and secure the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft? The answer, in short, is yes.

The Bears have a near lock on the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, thanks to the Carolina Panthers' league-worst 1-12 record at this writing. They have a two-game buffer on the Patriots and the Commanders, each with three wins.

According to ESPN, that gives the Bears a 95% chance of earning the top pick in the draft. As long as the Panthers lose at least two of their next four games --- or a variety of scenarios including wins from both the Patriots and Commanders --- the Bears will have that first pick in their hands. Easy peasy.

As for the playoffs, that's where things get more complicated. The New York Times set their chances at a measly 8% to make the postseason.

"So you're saying there's a chance?"

If the Bears win their last four games of the season, their odds of making the playoffs shoot to 61%, according to The New York Times' calculations. In a nutshell, here's what needs to happen for the Bears to make the playoffs in the event they win out their last four games of the season.

Vikings lose at least three of their final four games

Seahawks and Rams each lose at least twice

Two of Buccaneers, Falcons, or Saints lose at least two of their last four games

Know this, a loss in any game for the Bears dramatically diminishes their odds.

If the Bears lose to the Packers in Week 18, their odds will sit at 1% to make the playoffs. If they finish 3-1, with that loss to the Atlanta Falcons, their odds would be 5% to make the postseason.

Let's narrow that down to next week's contest against the Browns. Lose that game and the Bears have a 5% chance to make it. Win that game and their odds boost to 15% of earning a playoff spot.

It's a tight race for the NFC Wild Card. Currently, the Packers have a grip on the final Wild Card spot in the NFC playoff picture. Their record is 6-7 right now. Four teams behind the Packers are 6-7. And two teams, one including the Bears, are 5-8. Even the Commanders and Cardinals, who each have four and three wins, respectively, aren't yet eliminated.

The Detroit Lions have a firm grip on the NFC North division, as it stands. They have a two-game lead over the second-place Minnesota Vikings, holding a 9-4 record at this writing. This upcoming Week 15 marks the first week they can clinch a playoff spot.

Week 15 clinching scenarios: pic.twitter.com/552110iATy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2023

Here's who the Bears face in the final four weeks and need to defeat to have a chance at the playoffs.

Week 15: @ Cleveland Browns

Week 16: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 17: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 18: @ Green Bay Packers

Can the Bears pull off the unthinkable? Stay tuned, as the final four weeks of NFL football are upon us.

