Caleb Williams makes more history in Bears' game vs. Jaguars

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams hoped he’d make plenty of history in his first season, and he just keeps on checking boxes this year.

Williams threw two first-half touchdown passes to Cole Kmet in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and followed it up with a touchdown throw to Keenan Allen in the third quarter of the game, giving him his first career three-touchdown game.

He added a fourth touchdown for good measure to start the fourth quarter, once again finding Allen for the score to extend the Bears' lead.

According to Stathead, it is only the third time in Bears history that a rookie quarterback has thrown for four touchdowns in a single game, with the last coming when Cade McNown threw for four scores against Detroit in 1999.

Ray Buivid has the record with five touchdown passes in a Dec. 1937 game against the Chicago Cardinals.

Williams made history last week against the Panthers, becoming the first Bears rookie quarterback to throw for 300 yards and zero interceptions in a game.