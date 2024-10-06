Caleb Williams makes Bears history in win over Panthers

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had an outstanding game on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, and he wrote his name into the history books in the process.

Williams and the Bears are now 3-2 on the young season, and in his first five games, the rookie quarterback did something that no one else has done in team history.

According to Pro Football Reference’s StatHead tool, Williams is just the third rookie in Bears history to throw for 300 passing yards in a game, and is now the first to do so twice in a season.

Mitchell Trubisky threw for 314 yards in a 20-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Dec. 2017, while Cade McNown threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-10 win over the Lions in Dec. 1999.

Williams is also the first Bears rookie quarterback to throw for 300 yards and no interceptions in a single game.

On the day Williams went 20-for-29 with 304 yards and two touchdowns. He also picked up 34 rushing yards on the day for the Bears, as they won 36-10 over Carolina.

Williams and the Bears will try to go into their bye week with a third straight win when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London next Sunday.