The Chicago Bears will play their final game of the regular season on Sunday, trying to snap a 10-game losing streak when they take on the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears have also lost 11 consecutive games to the Packers, but are hoping to reverse that trend in their final contest of the season.

Elijah Hicks was ruled out for Sunday’s game as he continues dealing with injuries to his ankle and foot. Hicks suffered the injury during the Dec. 22 loss to the Detroit Lions, and wasn’t on the field for the team’s last game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Running back Travis Homer was also ruled out with a hamstring injury, and left guard Teven Jenkins will miss the final game of the season with a calf injury.

Larry Borom, Kyler Gordon and Rome Odunze had missed practices this week due to illness, but all three practiced Friday and were deemed ready to play by the Bears.

Linebacker Noah Sewell, defensive lineman Zacch Pickens and defensive back Ameer Speed were also listed as inactive for the game.

The Packers will not have wide receiver Romeo Doubs in the lineup, as he’s dealing with an illness. They will have wide receiver Christian Watson, who missed last week’s game with a knee issue.

The Bears and Packers will kick off at noon Sunday, with the game airing on Fox.