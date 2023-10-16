Bears share injury updates on Braxton Jones, Nate Davis

Just as it looked like the Bears offensive line was getting close to being mostly healthy again, the unit suffered another injury to a starter. On Sunday, right guard Nate Davis left the game early with an ankle injury. On Monday, head coach Matt Eberflus said Davis had suffered a high ankle sprain, which is typically considered the more severe type of ankle sprain.

“That’s going to be a week-to-week deal,” said Eberflus.

Further, Braxton Jones was eligible to begin practicing again since he’s been on injured reserve for the minimum four weeks as he works through a neck injury. However, Eberflus said Jones is not ready to resume practicing again.

“I know his window could start, right now we just don't have an update. We're not there yet.”

When the Bears initially put Jones on IR, Eberflus said the team had no timetable for him to return.

Ja’Tyre Carter has primarily filled in for Davis when needed this season and he’s done an admirable job in relief. Carter has certainly had some bad snaps, but has shown resilience to rebound from those bad moments over the course of a game. However, the Bears are healthier now than they were earlier when Carter needed to play right guard earlier in the year. Since then, Teven Jenkins has returned to the field, which freed up Cody Whitehair to move back to center. But the Bears benched Whitehair in Week 6 in favor of Lucas Patrick. Moving forward, the team could determine that the team’s lineup of the best five linemen includes Whitehair moving back to left guard and Jenkins moving back to right guard where he played well in 2022. Or Whitehair could be the odd man out and Carter could continue to play in Davis’ spot. Dan Feeney is another option, but he seems to be an unlikely choice considering he’s only played two snaps at center for the Bears this year.

Larry Borom has had left tackle on lock since Jones went on IR. Borom struggled against the Commanders’ talented defensive line in Week 5, but otherwise has been a solid replacement. Borom figures to keep playing at left tackle while Jones is out.

