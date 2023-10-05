Bears make roster moves, activating Teven Jenkins from IR

The Chicago Bears have made a series of roster moves, including activating offensive lineman Teven Jenkins from injured reserve.

The Bears did so ahead of their game Thursday against the Washington Commanders, indicating that Jenkins will be on the field for the contest.

In a corresponding roster move, the Bears released quarterback Nathan Peterman.

Finally, the Bears elevated defensive back AJ Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Bears designated Jenkins to return from IR earlier this week after he missed the first four games of the season with a leg injury. The Bears had 21 days to activate him onto the roster, but they only took three days to make the decision.

Jenkins, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has appeared in 19 games for the Bears, with 13 starts to his credit.

Peterman has bounced on and off of the Bears’ roster this season. He appeared in three games last year for the Bears, with 139 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Tyson Bagent will suit up as the Bears’ backup quarterback for Justin Fields on Thursday when they face the Commanders.

Thomas, an undrafted free agent the Bears signed in 2022, appeared in five games, with four combined tackles to his credit. The Bears' secondary has been gutted by injuries, with safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Jaylon Johnson both out for Thursday's game. Cornerback Jaquan Brisker is also questionable after suffering a hamstring injury in practice this week.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.