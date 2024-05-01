Justin Fields will play in Pittsburgh this season, but the Bears will still have a No. 1 on the field. The team announced on Wednesday that Jaylon Johnson will wear Fields’ old number this year.

Johnson wore No. 1 for two seasons at Utah. But when Johnson entered the league in 2020 DBs weren’t allowed to wear single-digit numbers, so Johnson took 33 instead. That rule changed in 2021, when the league greatly expanded which numbers could be worn by players in each position group.

The Bears announced the jersey numbers for the rest of their new players, as well, including their draft picks. Here’s a quick rundown of some of those new jersey numbers:

D’Andre Swift - 4

Tyler Scott - 10

Keenan Allen - 13

Gerald Everett - 14

Rome Odunze - 15

Caleb Williams - 18

Tory Taylor - 19

Kevin Byard - 31

Ryan Bates - 71

Kiran Amegadjie - 72

Austin Booker - 94

