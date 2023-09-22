The Bears will likely have to play without starting free safety Eddie Jackson when they take on the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs this Sunday. On the Bears’ final injury report of the week, Jackson is officially listed as “doubtful” for the game, since a foot injury held him out of all three practices this week.

Last week, Jackson hurt the same foot that was affected by a Lisfranc injury last season. Head coach Matt Eberflus hasn’t shared much on his current foot injury, but has said it looks “positive.” It’s worth noting that the Bears have not put Jackson on IR, which may indicate they believe he could return within four weeks. Teams may place eight players on IR with the designation to return, and they have done that with two players already.

With Jackson doubtful to play, we’ll likely see second-year safety Elijah Hicks filling in next to Jaquan Brisker. Hicks has played in both games this season and has given up one catch in 59 defensive snaps. He’s made six tackles.

Further, starting right guard Nate Davis is questionable to play due to a personal reason. We will likely get more clarity on Davis’ availability on Saturday when we learn whether or not he made the trip with the team to Kansas City. Davis did not travel to Tampa Bay last week for a personal reason.

If Davis can’t go, it will add a big absence to an offensive line that has already been battered this year. Both left tackle Braxton Jones and left guard Teven Jenkins are on IR. That forced typical center Cody Whitehair to move to left guard and Lucas Patrick to replace him in the middle. Larry Borom figures to slide into the left tackle spot for Jones, while Ja’Tyre Carter would likely fill in for Davis for the second week in a row. The Bears also have swing G/C Dan Feeney who could factor into some playtime if one of the other backups isn’t making the grade.

Khalid Kareem has already been ruled out for the Chiefs game, but Kareem has not been named to the active roster on gameday this season even when he was healthy.

Finally, nickel corner Josh Blackwell, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and Patrick all carry no game designation. That’s big, since each man projects to start against the Chiefs.

