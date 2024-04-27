2024 NFL Draft

Bears draft punter Tory Taylor with No. 122 overall pick

Bears GM Ryan Poles boosted his special teams with his final (slated) draft pick of 2024

By Alex Shapiro

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – With the No. 122 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Bears selected Iowa punter Tory Taylor.

Taylor was highly regarded as the top punter in the nation with a huge leg. It also likely spells the end of current punter Trenton Gill’s time with the team.

This was the final pick on GM Ryan Poles’ slate for this year’s draft. There’s a chance he trades back into the draft later with future picks if he wants.

This story will be updated.

