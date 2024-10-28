Chicago Bears

How to watch Bears vs. Cardinals in matchup of No. 1 draft picks

Caleb Williams and the Bears will face Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in Week 9

By Max Molski

The Chicago Bears are in desperate need of a rebound, and they'll head to the desert looking for a win in Week 9.

Caleb Williams and Co. will battle Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in another battle of No. 1 draft picks. Williams has already crossed paths with Bryce Young's Carolina Panthers and played his best game of his young NFL career against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in London.

Williams' matchup against No. 2 draft pick Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders was upended on the final play, however. With the Bears leading by three points, Daniels heaved a Hail Mary on the final play that was tipped up and floated into the hands of Noah Brown for a stunning Commanders victory.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, we on the right side of a game-winner on the final play of their Week 8 game. Chad Ryland drilled a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cardinals a 28-27 road win over the Miami Dolphins.

Here's how you can watch the Bears go for a bounce-back win in Arizona:

When is the Bears vs. Cardinals Week 9 game?

The Bears will face the Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 3.

What time is the Bears vs. Cardinals Week 9 game?

Bears-Cardinals will kick off at 3:05 p.m. CT.

Where is the Bears vs. Cardinals Week 9 game?

The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

How to watch Bears vs. Cardinals in Week 9

Bears-Commanders will air on CBS.

How to live stream Bears vs. Cardinals in Week 9

Live stream: ParamountPlus.comNFL+

Mobile app: Paramount+ appNFL mobile app

