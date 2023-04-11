NFL

Report: Devin White ‘Fed Up' With Buccaneers, Requests Trade

The Bucs, however, reportedly do not want to trade the standout linebacker

By Eric Mullin

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Devin White 'fed up' with Bucs, requests trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Devin White reportedly wants out of Tampa Bay.

The standout linebacker requested a trade from the Buccaneers, ESPN's Jenna Laine reported on Tuesday.

Laine, citing a source, said White has grown increasingly frustrated with the Bucs and is "fed up." A different source told Laine the root of White's frustration stems from contract negotiations with the team.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Bucs, however, do not want to trade the linebacker who helped them win Super Bowl LV, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

White is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, which will pay him $11.7 million. He's scheduled to become to a free agent following the 2023 season.

What is Devin White's age?

Local

politics 21 mins ago

Former President Obama Reacts to News Chicago Will Host 2024 Democratic National Convention

Metra 42 mins ago

Power Outages Impact Metra Electric Trains During Tuesday Commute

White turned 25 years old in February.

When was Devin White drafted?

The Bucs selected White with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft.

What are Devin White's stats?

White racked up 124 total tackles and 5.5 sacks over 17 games last season. He's been Tampa Bay's top tackler over the past three seasons.

During the 2020 Super Bowl campaign, White racked up career highs in tackles (140) and sacks (9) en route to a Second Team All-Pro finish.

He received his first Pro Bowl nod in 2021.

NFL Sunday Ticket is moving to YouTube this season and its prices have been announced.
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLTampa Bay Buccaneers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us