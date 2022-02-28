Report: Blackhawks to Name Kyle Davidson Permanent General Manager

Report: Hawks to name Kyle Davidson general manager originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After an extensive search that included at least seven candidates, the Blackhawks will name Kyle Davidson as their permanent general manager, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

The official announcement is expected to come on Tuesday.

Davidson, who will become the 10th GM in franchise history, was named the interim GM on Oct. 26, 2021 after Stan Bowman resigned as the president of hockey operations and GM in the wake of the findings of an independent investigation into the sexual assault allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich during the 2010 Stanley Cup run.

Davidson was hired by the Blackhawks in 2010, where he began as a hockey operations intern. He wore many different hats along the way and was promoted to assistant GM in 2019 prior to holding the interim GM title.

The Blackhawks narrowed down their list of finalists to three candidates last week, which included Davidson, Tampa Bay Lightning director of hockey operations Mathieu Darche, and Chicago Cubs assistant GM Jeff Greenberg.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

St. Louis Blues vice president of hockey operations Peter Chiarelli, former Montreal Canadiens assistant GM Scott Mellanby, Toronto Raptors vice president Teresa Resch and Carolina Hurricanes assistant GM Eric Tulsky were also in the running, although Resch's interview was never made official by the Blackhawks.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.