Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Standing Out to Goran Dragić in Training Camp

Goran Dragić has only been around the Chicago Bulls for a short time. Monday marked the start of the veteran point guard's second week of training camp practices with the team.

But even in that span, second-year guard Ayo Dosunmu has made a strong impression.

"I really like Ayo. He's a great kid," Dragić said after Monday's practice when asked which of his new teammates has stood out the most. "He really listens and he's really asking questions. For me, it's just to guide him on the right path. He has such a great talent and he's a positive kid. He really surprised me."

Anyone who has tracked Dosunmu since the start of his rookie season knows that is a familiar refrain. He drew rave reviews up and down the Bulls' roster and coaching staff last training camp for his curious and perceptive nature, foreshadowing a rise from the end of the bench to an integral rotation role in his first year.

Dosunmu not only started 40 games, he also led the Bulls in games played and ranked fourth in total minutes. Averaging 8.8 points and 3.3 assists, shooting 37.6 percent from 3-point range, and supplying dogged perimeter defense on a nightly basis was enough to earn him a spot on the NBA's All-Rookie second team for 2021-22.

Dragić took note from afar while splitting last season between the Raptors and Nets.

"I played last year against him, so I know defensively how tough he is," Dragić said. "He's a tough kid."

The Bulls signed Dragić, a 36-year-old two-time All-Star, to bolster their backcourt depth — especially important with Lonzo Ball sidelined indefinitely — and serve as a veteran voice for a group that includes multiple key players with limited NBA playoff experience under their belt.

Evidently, Dosunmu is already taking advantage of his perspective.

