Who is the youngest player in the NBA? Full list for the 2023-24 season

In the NBA, 19 is the new 29.

Teenagers enter the league each year, but they infiltrated at a rapid pace in 2023. Seventeen of the 30 first-round picks were under 20 years old, including No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama.

While not all of them will make an immediate impact on the floor for their new teams, they are all viewed as the future of the NBA.

Here's a breakdown of the youngest NBA players in 2023 and historically:

Who is the youngest NBA player this season?

Only one player will enter the 2023-24 season under 19 years old: GG Jackson. The South Carolina product was drafted 45th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in June's draft. Jackson signed a two-way deal with the Grizzlies in August, ensuring that he'll spend time in both the NBA and G League this season.

Here are the 10 youngest players ahead of the 2023-24 season listed by their birthday:

GG Jackson, Memphis Grizzlies: Dec. 17, 2004 Dariq Whitehead, Brooklyn Nets: Aug. 1, 2004 Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards: July 26, 2004 Noah Clowney, Brooklyn Nets: July 14, 2004 Cam Whitmore, Houston Rockets: July 8, 2004 Rayan Rupert, Portland Trail Blazers: May 31, 2004 Nick Smith Jr., Charlotte Hornets: April 17, 2004 Sidy Cissoko, San Antonio Spurs: April 2, 2004 Jordan Walsh, Boston Celtics: March 3, 2004 Amari Bailey, Charlotte Hornets: Feb. 17, 2004

Who is the youngest player in NBA history?

The record for youngest NBA player is unlikely to be broken, at least under the current rules.

Andrew Bynum holds the title after making his debut on Nov. 2, 2005, just six days after his 18th birthday. The former Los Angeles Lakers center entered the league straight out of high school, but the NBA established a new rule after the 2005 draft that required players to be one year removed from high school to enter the draft.

Here are the 10 youngest players to play in an NBA game: