Bulls' Lonzo Ball expected to play for first time in more than two years: Reports

The Chicago Bulls haven’t seen Lonzo Ball on the court for a game in more than two years, but that could change as their preseason moves along this week.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania and The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry, Ball is expected to suit up and play Wednesday night in a preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking his first game action of any kind since Jan. 2022.

Ball has missed the past 2 1/2 seasons while recovering from multiple surgeries on his left knee.

Mayberry also reports that Ball is hoping to play in the final two preseason games for the Bulls, with their regular season opener set for Oct. 23 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ball was acquired by the Bulls in the summer of 2021, but he has been battling knee issues that caused him to miss two full seasons. He underwent multiple surgeries on the knee, including an arthroscopic debridement before the 2022-23 season and a meniscus transplant in the spring of 2023.

Ball picked up the $21.4 million option on his contract for the 2024-25 season over the summer, and has been practicing with the Bulls during the preseason. He will be under heavy minutes restrictions, and will not play in games on back-to-back days, but the team is hoping to get him back in some capacity for the coming season.

The Bulls will play a preseason game Monday in Milwaukee, then will take on the Timberwolves Wednesday at the United Center, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.