Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo explodes for career-high 64 points vs. Pacers amid game ball chaos

It was the Greek Freak show on Wednesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded for 64 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 140-126 at home, marking a new career high for the superstar.

Giannis puts the exclamation point on a franchise-record 64-point night! pic.twitter.com/m5uI5XxrO7 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 14, 2023

Antetokounmpo converted on 20 of 28 shots, though he missed all three 3-point attempts, and made 24 of 32 free throws. He added 14 rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block in 37 minutes.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

His previous career high was 55 points versus the Washington Wizards on Jan. 3, 2023, last season.

The new total also set a Bucks franchise record for most points in a game, topping Michael Redd's 57 on Nov. 11, 2006, when they played the Utah Jazz and lost 113-111.

But the result on Wednesday also involved controversy between Antetokounmpo and the Pacers. The Pacers reportedly appeared to have taken the game ball away into the locker room, which made Antetokounmpo furious as he raced off the court to retrieve it.

More drama after the final buzzer between the #Pacers and Bucks. 😬😳 pic.twitter.com/rXIjmKJKGw — Bally Sports Indiana (@BallySportsIN) December 14, 2023

Antetokounmpo also had a heated exchange with Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton after seemingly returning from the tunnel.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Haliburton shared a heated exchange following the game. pic.twitter.com/OO8rcyfuog — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 14, 2023

But it all appeared to be a big misunderstanding, as video evidence showed a Bucks official went to grab the game ball from a referee at the final whistle.

Again, that isn’t a Pacers assistant coach. That’s Bucks security grabbing the game ball. It’s on the Bucks bench side, no coach would be over there.



Can we move on now? pic.twitter.com/YJDkkPxPB7 — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) December 14, 2023

So, why the fuss over Indiana having the game ball? Head coach Rick Carlisle said the Pacers wanted to give it to rookie Oscar Tshiebwe for scoring his first ever NBA point, which was a free throw. He had scored in the in-season tournament final against the Los Angeles Lakers, but the statistics in that game do not count.

Indiana ultimately gave Tshiebwe a replacement ball, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said.

The Pacers had eliminated Milwaukee in the in-season tournament semifinal on Dec. 7, which may have a role in the tensions between the two sides.

But for now, Antetokounmpo is yet again in the history books for Milwaukee.