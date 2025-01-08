The Chicago White Sox have reportedly added another pitcher to their rotation, inking Martín Pérez to a contract.

According to FanSided’s Robert Murray and MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the deal is complete pending a physical.

Pérez spent the 2024 season with the Pirates and Padres. He had a 5-6 record and a 4.53 ERA in 26 starts for the two clubs, striking out 107 batters and walking 49 in 135 innings.

In his 13-year MLB career, Pérez has a 90-87 record with a 4.44 ERA, with a WHIP of 1.446. His best season came in 2022 with the Texas Rangers, when he went 12-8 with a 2.89 ERA and was named an MLB All-Star for the first time.

The White Sox have added several other pitchers so far this offseason, acquiring reliever Tyler Gilbert in a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies in January. They also signed Bryse Wilson, who made nine starts with the Milwaukee Brewers last season.

The White Sox will need to make a 40-man roster move to add Pérez to the team. That move has not yet been announced.