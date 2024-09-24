MLB News

Tuesday's White Sox-Angels will start in a rain delay. Here's what we know

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

Tuesday's White Sox-Angels game at Guaranteed Rate Field will begin in a rain delay, the team announced. The team says the game will be "delayed slightly by a passing rain shower."

There is currently no timetable for the game to start.

The White Sox could make MLB history on Tuesday. At 120 losses, they are one loss away from setting a new, modern-day MLB record for most single-season losses. With one loss from their last six games, they would overcome the 1962 Mets for most losses in modern MLB.

