Chicago White Sox announce new ballpark name for 2025 season

The name change will give the ballpark its fourth different moniker in its 33-year existence

By NBC Chicago Staff

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 10: An exterior view of Guaranteed Rate Field before the regular season MLB game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox on May 10, 2024, at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox will be playing in a renamed ballpark for the 2025 season.

According to an announcement from the team Tuesday, the ballpark will now be known as Rate Field beginning with the 2025 season, reflecting their sponsor’s name change that dropped the word “Guaranteed” earlier this year.

The name is the fourth for the ballpark in its 30-plus year history. When it opened in 1991, the stadium was known as Comiskey Park, but a naming rights deal in 2003 brought a new name to the ballpark, which became known as U.S. Cellular Field.

After the 2016 season, the White Sox announced they had signed a deal with Guaranteed Rate to rename the ballpark Guaranteed Rate Field, running through the rest of the team’s lease at the stadium. That deal reportedly paid the White Sox just over $2 million per season, though the team did not confirm the financial details when the arrangement was struck.

The naming rights sponsor of the ballpark rebranded earlier this summer to simply “Rate,” according to a press release. The company said the change “reflected its commitment to innovation, simplicity, and a seamless customer experience.”

Currently, 22 of the 30 MLB stadiums feature corporate-sponsored names. The White Sox name change is the second of the offseason, as Houston’s Minute Maid Park will officially become known as Daikin Park at the start of the new year.

