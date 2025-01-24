Chicago Baseball

Former Cubs star Anthony Rizzo makes adorable baby announcement on social media

The former Cubs star, who most recently played for the Yankees, announced on social media Thursday that he and his wife Emily Rizzo are expecting

CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 19: Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the clubhouse after the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALCS presented by loanDepot to advance to the 2024 Major League Baseball World Series at Progressive Field on Saturday, October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Anthony Rizzo is set to have a new title soon.

Father.

The adorable announcement featured the couple's beloved dog wearing a "big brother" bandana and standing alongside a set of ultrasound photos. A onesie in the background appears to hint at a June 2025 due date.

The couple wed in a Florida ceremony in 2018, with several Cubs players in attendance at the time.

Rizzo returned to Wrigley Field for the first time since being traded to New York last September. He remains a fan favorite in Chicago, however, having cemented a legacy in the city that culminated with the 2016 World Series win.

And his Cubs teammates were among those congratulating him on his latest milestone.

"Congrats bro to you and @rizzoem," Dexter Fowler wrote.

"Papa Tony," Ian Happ commented.

"Let’s gooooooo! Congrats!!!" Albert Almora Jr. wrote.

"Tonyyy! Congrats!! @rizzoem 💙" Jason Heyward commented.

Fans were also quick to comment on his announcement -- and remind him of Chicago's love.

"Congrats rizzo!! chicago will love you forever," one commenter wrote.

"Congratulations!! You and Emily will be such great parents! Hope to see you back with the Cubs organization someday," another commented.

