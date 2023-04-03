LeBron James defends LSU's Angel Reese amid rising criticism originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Since entering the NBA two decades ago, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has faced plenty of online criticism.

So, it made sense that the four-time NBA Finals champion decided to come to the defense of LSU forward, and reigning national champion Angel Reese amid rising criticism where Reese was seen taunting (in a similar fashion) Hawkeyes guard Clark multiple times in the game’s final moments and some fans online didn’t seem to like Reese's trolling moments.

On Sunday, Reese and LSU Tigers defeated Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes to claim the program's first-ever national title. And with the exposure has come extreme criticism from many online.

Immediately after the Tigers’ championship win, basketball fans on social media began voicing their displeasure with the 20-year-old star's actions. Some users called Reese “classless” for making the gesture with Iowa on the brink of defeat:

This is classless. Angel Reese is only 20, so she’s still young, but taunting Caitlin Clark like this shows a pure lack of class.

Win with class, lose with class, play with class.

Clark’s mom and dad can be proud that her daughter ignored the taunting. They raised her right. pic.twitter.com/HQyVFuyJIw — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) April 2, 2023

What a classless move by Angel Reese. Doing WAY too much to taunt Clark. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) April 2, 2023

Many athletes came to Reese's defense though, and James was one of the first.

FACTS!!!! Love to see it https://t.co/YrrlIyg90S — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 3, 2023

“FACTS!!!! Love to see it,” James said on Twitter in response to a tweet that read in its caption, “Angel Reese to all the haters after winning the national championship.”

James wasn't the only athlete that showed Reese support online:

If you didn’t say it was classless when Caitlin Clark did it to her opponents then don’t say it about Angel Reese either. https://t.co/5S8P6mvhhx — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 2, 2023

To prove Angel Reese is not “classless” and is being singled out.



Here’s a [THREAD] of men taunting their opponents in sports. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) April 3, 2023

Angel represents the generation of young athletes who dont care what nobody talkin bout 😂 yal gone be mad forever cuz ITS MORE COMIN! — Diamond DeShields (@diamonddoesit1) April 2, 2023

If you praised Caitlin Clark as competitive, fiery, and passionate for doing the “You can’t See me” celebration and are criticizing Angel Reese for the same we already know!! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 2, 2023

Reese defended her actions and responded to the things her many critics had to say:

“All year I was critiqued about who I was. ... I don't fit the narrative. I don't fit in a box that y'all want me to be in. I'm too hood. I'm too ghetto. Y'all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y'all say nothing,” Reese said in her postgame interview.

“So this was for the girls that look like me, that's going to speak up on what they believe in. It's unapologetically you. That's what I did for tonight. It was bigger than me tonight. It was bigger than me. Twitter is going to go on a rage every time, and I'm happy. I feel like I've helped grow women's basketball this year. I'm super happy and excited. So I'm looking forward to celebrating in the next season.”

The “You Can't See Me” gesture -- made popular by American wrestler John Cena -- is one that Clark used against her opponents during the Elite Eight when she posted a 41-point, 12-assist, 10-rebound triple-double against No. 5 Louisville. Cena even took notice of it on Twitter.

Even if they could see you…they couldn’t guard you!



Congrats on the historic performance @CaitlinClark22 and to @IowaWBB on advancing to the Final Four! @MarchMadnessWBB #WFinalFour https://t.co/QvpYDTESwb — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 28, 2023

After the gesture on Sunday, Reese also pointed at her ring finger several times while staring down Clark.

Reese seems to be standing firm in her actions and even doubled down in her responses on Twitter:

and no I’M NOT KEEPING IT CUTE.😘 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 3, 2023

Reese was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player and finished the title game with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.