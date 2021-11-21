Chicago Bears

Justin Fields Leaves Bears Game vs. Ravens Due to Injury

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields left Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens after being tackled on a third down run in the third quarter.

Fields, who had struggled in the first half of the game, was trying to pick up a first down in the third quarter when he took off running.

The quarterback was taken down well short of the line to gain, but he immediately went into the blue medical tent on the sideline following the end of the possession. A short time later, he went to the Bears’ locker room with trainers for further evaluation.

Back-up quarterback Andy Dalton will enter the game in place of Fields.

The Bears report that Fields suffered a rib injury, and he is questionable to return to the contest.

On just his second play from scrimmage, Dalton found Darnell Mooney on a screen pass, and the receiver scored a long touchdown to give Chicago the lead.

