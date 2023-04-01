Here's When Caitlin Clark Will Be Eligible for the WNBA Draft

Here's when Caitlin Clark will be eligible for WNBA draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

March Madness has been more like Clark Madness in 2023.

Caitlin Clark is in the midst of one of the greatest NCAA Tournament runs of all time. She's averaged 32.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 10.4 assists to put the Iowa Hawkeyes on the doorstep of their first national championship.

The AP National Player of the Year recorded the first 40-point triple-double in March Madness history to send Iowa to its first Final Four since 1993. She then used another historic performance to knock off the undefeated and reigning champion South Carolina Gamecocks, pouring in a tournament semifinal-record 41 points. The epic showing against the nation's best team made Clark the first player ever with back-to-back 40-point games in the Big Dance.

Clark will try to cap her unbelievable run with a national title when she and the No. 2 Hawkeyes face the No. 3 LSU Tigers on Sunday. But what will be next for the basketball sensation after the championship game?

Here's what to know about Clark's WNBA draft eligibility.

How old is Caitlin Clark?

Clark turned 21 years old in January.

Is Caitlin Clark a senior?

The 6-foot guard is currently in her junior season.

Is Caitlin Clark eligible for the 2023 WNBA Draft?

Clark will not be on a WNBA team in a few weeks because she is not eligible for this year's draft.

What are the WNBA draft eligibility rules?

There are three ways for domestic players to be eligible for the WNBA draft:

Turn at least 22 years old during the year when the draft takes place

Have graduated or be set to graduate from a four-year university within three months of the draft

Have attended a four-year university and had her original class graduate or be set to graduate within three months of the draft

When will Caitlin Clark be eligible for the WNBA draft?

Since she turns 22 next year, Clark will be eligible for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

However, Clark will have the option to return to the Hawkeyes for a fifth season. She has an extra year of college eligibility due to the COVID-19-impacted 2020-21 season.

It's safe to assume other top women's programs are hoping Clark doesn't push off turning pro until 2025.