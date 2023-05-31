Jimmy Butler Applies for Trademark Amid Epic NBA Finals Run

Jimmy Butler applies for trademark amid epic Finals run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Himmy Buckets could soon become Himmy Buckets™.

Jimmy Butler recently filed a trademark application for "Himmy Buckets" amid the Miami Heat's run to the 2023 NBA Finals, according to trademark attorney and Gerben IP founder Josh Gerben.

The trademark filing, which was made during the Eastern Conference Finals, indicates Butler has plans to launch a Himmy Buckets brand consisting of coffee, coffee cups, beer, soda, bottled water and clothing, per Gerben.

Himmy Buckets combines Butler's nickname of Jimmy Buckets with the popular internet moniker of "him." The new nickname has caught on as Butler has powered the Heat to their second Finals appearance in four years, despite entering this postseason as the East's No. 8 seed.

The six-time All-Star has averaged 28.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals as Miami has taken down the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks, No. 2 Boston Celtics and No. 5 New York Knicks. The Heat are just the second eight-seed to ever reach the NBA Finals, and if they're able to take down the No. 1 Denver Nuggets, Himmy Buckets and Co. will become the lowest-seeded champion in league history.