Current, Former Bulls Players React to Death of Kobe Bryant

Current and former Chicago Bulls players are paying tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant after he was killed in a tragic helicopter crash in California Sunday.

Bryant was among five people killed when a helicopter crashed and caught fire on a hillside in the Calabasas area outside of Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

As the news of Bryant’s death spread, Bulls players were among those expressing their shock on social media.

Bulls legend Scottie Pippen called the crash “incredibly sad and tragic” in a post on Twitter:

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade expressed the same shock as basketball fans around the country:

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

Bulls guard Zach LaVine also tweeted after the crash:

I’m shook..... idk what to think right now — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) January 26, 2020

Bulls forward Thaddeus Young described the crash as “devastating” and offered his condolences to Bryant’s family:

No not Kobe... this is unreal... — Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) January 26, 2020

This is devastating to not just his family but the world. My condolences to his family and loved ones. #ripkobe — Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) January 26, 2020

Bulls point guard Coby White summed his emotions up succinctly, saying "this hurts man. Bad."

This hurts man. Bad💔 — whitecoby2 (@CobyWhite) January 26, 2020

Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016 after spending 20 seasons with the Lakers. He retired as the third-leading scorer in league history, making 18 All-Star teams and winning five titles during his distinguished career.

According to a report, Bryant’s oldest daughter was on the helicopter when it crashed.