Chicago Sky land first-round pick in WNBA Draft

The Chicago Sky were hoping to get a top-two pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, but the team will have to settle for the third-overall selection after Sunday’s lottery.

The Sky watched as the Dallas Wings earned the No. 1 selection in the lottery, with the Los Angeles Sparks earning the No. 2 pick. The Washington Mystics rounded out the top-four with the fourth pick in the draft.

The Sky were not eligible for the No. 1 pick in the draft after the 2023 trade that landed Marina Mabrey in the Windy City. That trade, which also involved the New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury, gave Dallas the right to swap first-round picks with the Sky in this year’s draft, which would have resulted in Chicago losing the top selection if they had gotten it.

Instead, the Wings won the No. 1 pick in the lottery, leaving them to opt against the pick swap with the Sky.

While last year’s draft was a competition to land Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark, all eyes will be on UConn point guard Paige Bueckers this year. Bueckers is already averaging more than 21 points per game in her senior season with the Huskies, and is considered to be the favorite to be selected with the top pick.

USC forward Kiki Iriafen and UConn shooting guard Azzi Fudd are among the possibilities for the Sky at No. 3, with Notre Dame point guard Olivia Miles and LSU forward Aneesah Morrow also possible options.

The 2025 WNBA Draft will take place after the conclusion of the NCAA women’s basketball season.