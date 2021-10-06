Your 2021 Chicago Marathon Heroes: Runners Who Inspire You and Why

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream with complete 2021 race coverage beginning at 7 a.m. on Oct. 10 right here.

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon draws thousands of runners from around the world - but the heroes aren't just the ones who finish first.

They're parents, siblings, coworkers, employees and more. They run for good causes, for personal records, for their health.

We asked our Facebook followers who their marathon heroes were and here's what they said. (Comment on the post linked here with your marathon hero if you would like to be featured!)

Vernon Ragland: My son Nick is running his first marathon ever!!

Roshni Patel: Gail Nuval Alwan is an amazing and strong woman who is a breast cancer survivor and is living her best life! She is an inspiration to many as she pushes herself to continue to train and participate in this marathon despite painful setbacks! We u Gail!

Dana Gustin Patterson: My son Devon Patterson is running the Chicago Marathon for his first time! He and his wife, Kathy are expecting their first baby in February and we are all beyond thrilled and excited. At 28 Devon is working full time, and a newly adjunct professor at Joliet Junior College all while fully training for this marathon, Devon’s family will all be cheering him on Sunday and are beyond proud for committing to this extraordinary event! Super proud mom here!! Go Devon!!

Lindy Oglesby Yacko: My neices Jessie, Kris & Brittany are all running together to support & raise funds for ALS. My father, their grandfather passed away from this disease 4 years ago. So proud of these girls!

Silviano A. Gomez: Brónagh Tumulty is newer to this city. I find it very inspiring to see a person that is a local celebrity participating in something new, that is out of their normal comfort zone.