What can you bring with you if you're attending the Chicago Marathon

The 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is just days away, as thousands of runners prepare to step off in one of the world's most widely-anticipated races.

While preparation for the marathon itself is likely top of mind for those participating, some may also be wondering what they can and can't bring with them when running on Sunday.

For runners and spectators alike, certain items will be prohibited in Grant Park for the marathon, according to event officials.

The following items will not be allowed in Grant Park, with any other items deemed to be dangerous or inappropriate also being prohibited.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Large bags (backpacks, suitcases and rolling bags)

Hard-sided coolers

Costumes covering the face

Any non-forming bulky outfits extending beyond the perimeter of the body, props and non-running equipment

Bicycles

Pets/animals (except for service animals)

Alcoholic beverages

Illegal substances

Chairs

Weapons

Remote controlled aircrafts and drones

The following items are prohibited on the course of the Chicago Marathon for those participating:

Wheeled devices are not permitted other than a registered and authorized wheelchair, handcycle and duo team participants. Prohibited wheeled devices include non-registered wheelchairs and handcycles, baby joggers, strollers, skateboards, rollerblades and bicycles. Motorized devices of any kind are prohibited.

The use of selfie-sticks, camera mounts, video devices, computers or any similar devices by anyone while participating in the event is prohibited.

Camelbaks® and any type of hydration backpack are not permitted. For the avoidance of doubt, fuel belts and hand-held water bottles are allowed. Please be aware you may be asked to empty the contents of these containers before entering Grant Park.

Music devices with headphones are permitted for use on the course; however, participants must be alert to their surroundings at all times and must pay attention to important announcements made in Grant Park and along the course. Music devices with headphones are not permitted for use by athletes in the American Development Program.

Additional prohibited items on the course route include, but are not limited to: large bags (backpacks, suitcases and rolling bags), hard-sided coolers, costumes covering the face, any non-forming bulky outfits extending beyond the perimeter of the body, props and non-running equipment, including flagpoles and sticks, pets/animals (except for service animals), alcoholic beverages, illegal substances, chairs, weapons, remote-controlled aircrafts and drones.

More information on Sunday's race and events leading up to it can be found here.