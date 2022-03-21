Bank of America Shamrock

Watch: 2022 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Finish Line

Watch your friends and family finish the race!

See the moment you or someone you know crossed the 2022 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle finish line!

Please note: Time-of-day estimates are approximate to help you find your video faster.

8:52 a.m. - 9:22 a.m.

Here is Part 1 of the finish line camera from the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

9:22 a.m. - 9:52 a.m.

Here is Part 2 of the finish line camera from the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

9:52 a.m. - 10:22 a.m.

Here is Part 3 of the finish line camera from the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

10:22 a.m. - 11:03 a.m.

Here is Part 4 of the finish line camera from the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

