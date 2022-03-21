Watch: 2022 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Finish Line

See the moment you or someone you know crossed the 2022 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle finish line!



Please note: Time-of-day estimates are approximate to help you find your video faster.

8:52 a.m. - 9:22 a.m.

Here is Part 1 of the finish line camera from the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

9:22 a.m. - 9:52 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Here is Part 2 of the finish line camera from the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

9:52 a.m. - 10:22 a.m.

Here is Part 3 of the finish line camera from the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

10:22 a.m. - 11:03 a.m.

Here is Part 4 of the finish line camera from the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.