Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Street Closures For The 2022 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Get familiar with the Chicago street closures before they begin ahead of the Shamrock Shuffle on Sunday, March 20.

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

Jake Peavy
Getty Images

To make way for thousands of runners on the streets of downtown Chicago during the 41st Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle, the city is issuing a number of road closures and parking restrictions.

Starting shortly before the first wave of 8K runners steps off, the street closures will span from 8 a .m. to 11:15 a.m. on March 20. Beginning at 6 a.m., parking will be prohibited on streets along the race route.

Closed areas will include:

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Grand Avenue

Grand Avenue from Columbus Drive to State Street

State Street from Grand Avenue to Wacker Drive

Wacker Drive from State Street to Washington Boulevard

Washington Boulevard from Wacker Drive to State Street

State Street from Washington Boulevard to Jackson Boulevard

Jackson Boulevard from State Street to Franklin Street

Franklin Street from Jackson Boulevard to Harrison Street

Harrison Street from Franklin Street to Michigan Avenue

Michigan Avenue from Harrison Street to Roosevelt Road

Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive

DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Ida B. Wells Drive and North Michigan Avenue will remain open.

Vehicles that are parked along the closed streets will be ticketed and towed. Information about towed vehicles can be found at (312)744-4444.

With three races scheduled throughout the weekend, there also will be limited vehicle access through Grant Park from 6 a.m. March 19 to 3 p.m. March 20. 

Closures will be lifted following a rolling pattern, so as the last participants pass through the area, the streets will reopen for traffic as soon as possible. 

