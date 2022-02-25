What to Know About the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Who's ready to sham-rock and roll into running season with the Bank of America’s Shamrock Shuffle?

The event featuring an 8K run and 1 and 2-mile walks returns to Chicago in March after a pandemic-induced two-year break.

Registration

The first event kicks off March 19 with a course through Grant Park called “The Mile.” Runners of all levels can register for $25, and participants between the ages of 8 and 12 have access to a $15 youth entry fee.

Registration for the 8K starts at $55, and prices increase as the start date draws closer.

The entry fee for the 2-Mile Walk weaving through Grant Park is $35. Additional information about registration for the 8K can be found here. To sign up for the 2-Mile Walk, click here. Both races will be held March 20.

Runners can also use a special discount code through March 8 to get $10 off your registration. Use the code "NBC" when you register to get the discount.

Finish Line Swag

While there may not be a pot of gold at the end of the 8K or 2-mile walk, participants who finish the races will receive a Nike shirt, knit hat, event bib, timing device, drink ticket for the post-race party and this year’s medal.

COVID-19 Policies

Those who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 within 10 days of the races and those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are advised to follow CDC guidelines of self isolation and not attend the events, according to the shuffle's health and safety policies.

The event’s website states that participants are encouraged to wear masks in the pre-race at Grant Park. Additional masks will be available for the post-race party.

Spectators also are encouraged to wear face masks.

More information on the event’s COVID-19 policies can be found here.

Training

Race organizers and Nike Run Club created an eight-week Training Challenge to aid runners in getting the “best version” of themselves across the finish line.

Within the challenge, runners can find suggested workouts ranging within the training’s three targeted areas: speed, endurance and recovery. The workouts include various exercises and suggested paces for each mileage, along with a calendar so runners track their progress.

The plan’s outline is designed so runners can start training at any time — even now, with a little over 20 days until the 8K.

Transportation

Millennium Garages are the closest parking options to Grant Park. Discounted parking rates will be offered closer to the event in March. Taking public transportation is recommended.

Schedule

Friday, March 18

Packet pick-up

11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Packet pick-up

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Mile

8:00 a.m. – Bib and t-shirt pick-up opens

9:30 a.m. – Gear check opens

11:00 a.m. – Recreational wave start

11:40 a.m. – Competitive wave start

12:00 p.m. – Elite wave start

12:00 p.m. – Awards ceremony

12:30 p.m. – Gear check closes

Sunday, March 20

8K Run and 2-mile walk

8:25 a.m. – Wheelchair start

8:30 a.m. – Wave 1 race start

9:00 a.m. – Post-race party begins

9:00 a.m. – Wave 2 race start

9:30 a.m. – Walk wave race start

9:30 a.m. – Live music begins at the post-race party

1:30 p.m. – Post-race party ends

Streaming

Looking to cheer shufflers on? The finish line will livestream on nbcchicago.com, telemundochicago.com and both the NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago apps from 8-11 a.m. on March 20.