LIVE: Watch the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 start, finish lines

NOTE: A live feed of the 2024 Bank of America Chicago 13.1 will appear in the player above starting at 6:50 a.m. Sunday

If you're not able to watch your favorite runners cross the finish line in person at this year's Bank of America Chicago 13.1, we've got you and your favorite half marathoners covered.

NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the start and finish lines at Sunday's race.

The stream will begin at 6:50 a.m. with the start of the wheelchair division and will offer a feed of the finish line once the first racers near completion. The finish line camera will continue until 11 a.m.

Watch live in the player above or on the NBC 5 Chicago 24/7 streaming channel. (Click here for more details on how to stream.)

The third annual Chicago 13.1 is set to weave runners through historic parks and boulevards on Chicago's West Side.

The race will start and finish in Chicago's Garfield Park.

Throughout the race, runners will be guided through Humboldt Park, Garfield Park and Douglass Park, according to the course revealed by organizers.

The course time limit is three hours and 15 minutes, meaning participants will need to maintain at least a 15-minute mile to complete the race.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Those who finish outside of the time limit will not be recorded as official finishers and may not receive full on-course support from aid stations and traffic safety personnel," the race website states.