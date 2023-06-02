The Bank of America Chicago 13.1 will make its return to the city's West Side Sunday morning, but for those who can't watch their favorite runners cross the finish line in person, we've got you covered.

NBC Chicago will offer live coverage of the race beginning at 7 a.m., with a live feed of the finish line starting when the first runners cross. Watch live in the player above.

The half marathon race is set to step off Sunday for the second year after a pandemic-induced two-year hiatus.

The race starts at 7 a.m. and has a course time limit of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

The event starts and finishes in Garfield Park, the oldest park on the West Side. The course will take runners through Humboldt and Douglass Parks and on a tour of several neighborhoods that line the boulevards connected all three parks.

In addition to the race, organizers are also debuting new race weekend activities, offering "a unique experience" and "encouraging runners to reimagine what a running event can be in Chicago.'"

They'll be working with West Side residents to offer wellness-based activities as part of race weekend, including a 13.1 wellness walk.

Following the "Wellness Walk," there will also be a track and field clinic for anyone between the ages of 7 and 14, offered by USA Track and Field.