Road Closures to Expect For Bank of America Chicago 13.1 Race

Thousands of runners are gearing up to hit the streets for the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 race on June 4.

Beginning at 7 a.m., the route covers the city's Humbolt Park, Garfield Park, and Douglas Park neighborhoods. It spans a full distance of 13.1 miles. A race-day festival will kick off at 8 a.m. in Garfield Park, where participants can celebrate while watching local talent perform.

With only days left until the race, road closures are soon to be in effect on the West side.

No parking zones will be enforced starting at 1 a.m. on Sunday, while street closures will begin later in the morning.

According to organizers, street closures along the route begin at 6 a.m. and continue through 10:45 a.m., reopening "as the final runners pass through."

"We are working with the City of Chicago to ensure street closures follow a rolling pattern, so that as the final runners pass through, the streets will reopen to allow traffic to return to normal as quickly as possible," the race's website reads.

If you live on a street included in the course, you must move your vehicle by Saturday, June 3rd.

The list of closure areas includes:

McCrea Dr.: Schraeder Dr. to Schraeder Dr.

Washington Blvd.: Hamlin Ave. to Schraeder Dr.

Warren Blvd.: Washington Blvd. to Homan Ave.

Central Park Ave.: Madison St. to Lake St.

Schraeder Dr.: Hamlin Ave. to Washington Blvd.

Franklin Blvd.: Central Park Ave. to Sacramento Blvd.

Sacramento Blvd.: Franklin Blvd. to Augusta Blvd.

Humboldt Dr.: Augusta Blvd. to North Ave.

Luis Munoz Marin Dr.: Humboldt Dr. to Humboldt Dr.

Conservatory Dr.: Lake St. to Franklin Blvd.

Central Park Ave.: Lake St. to Franklin Blvd.

Hamlin Ave.: Madison St. to Congress Pkwy.

Independence Blvd.: Jackson Blvd. to Douglas Blvd.

Douglas Blvd.: Independence Blvd. to Albany St.

Sacramento Dr.: Ogden Blvd. to Roosevelt Rd. 6/4/23 6:30 a.m. 6/4/23 10:30 a.m.

Ogden Ave.: Sacramento Blvd. to California Ave.

Farrar Dr.: Ogden Blvd. to Sacramento Dr.

Congress Pkwy.: Hamlin Blvd. to Central Park Ave.

Hamlin Ave.: Maypole Ave. to Madison St.

Madison St.: Hamlin Ave. to Central Park Ave.

Central Park Ave.: Madison St. to Harrison St.

Jackson Blvd.: Hamlin Blvd. to Central Park Ave.

For more information on street closures, and towing, see the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 website.

General registration for this year's race has reached capacity, but you can sign up here to be notified when 2024 race registration is opened.