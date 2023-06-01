Check Out the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 Race Course

The countdown to the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 race is on.

Scheduled to step off at 7 a.m. Sunday, the half marathon's course is located on Chicago's West side.

It weaves through three local community areas: Garfield Park, Humboldt Park, and Douglass Park.

This location, which was first unveiled for last year's inaugural race, is a change from other Bank of America races in the city. The beloved Shamrock Shuffle and others are located in the Loop; a popular area for the running community.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to their website, the Bank of America 13.1 Chicago "offers runners a uniquely Chicago experience; encouraging the running community to get out of the Loop and explore the neighborhoods of Chicago’s West Side."

Starting and finishing at Garfield Park, the course runs a total of 13.1 miles.

To download the full course map, see here.

General registration is now closed for the event, but you can sign up here to find out when registration for the 2024 race begins.