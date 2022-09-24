bank of america chicago marathon

How to Track Runners During the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Along the 26.2-mile trek, runners will be guided Oct. 9 across 29 neighborhoods, dozens of historic landmarks and six Chicago River bridges

Shutterstock

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is expected to reel in quite the crowd Oct. 9, with thousands of runners and just as many supporters expected to course through the city.

Given the numbers, it may be tough to spot friends and family as they tread the 26.2-mile route

To make things easier, race organizers have created a way to track runners along their journey. The marathon has its own mobile application that includes live race-day features.

Runners and fans can download the app here for iPhone and here for Android, or by searching "Bank of America Chicago Marathon" in the Apple and Google Play stores.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

To add registered participants to their tracking list, users can search their name and add them to their favorites. Users can track up to 20 runners through the app, which also includes an interactive course map, a schedule of events and race photos.

Runner tracking will also be available on the marathon's website race day, allowing spectators to view the race leaderboard, and follow friends and family by getting real-time updates and splits.

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the marathon in both English and Spanish.

Local

illinois property tax rebates 38 mins ago

There's Still Time Left to Fill Out a Form for Income and Property Tax Rebates as Checks Roll Out

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 to 11 a.m., and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This article tagged under:

bank of america chicago marathonChicago MarathonBank of America ChicagoBank of America
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us