How to Track Runners During the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is expected to reel in quite the crowd Oct. 9, with thousands of runners and just as many supporters expected to course through the city.

Given the numbers, it may be tough to spot friends and family as they tread the 26.2-mile route.

To make things easier, race organizers have created a way to track runners along their journey. The marathon has its own mobile application that includes live race-day features.

Runners and fans can download the app here for iPhone and here for Android, or by searching "Bank of America Chicago Marathon" in the Apple and Google Play stores.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

To add registered participants to their tracking list, users can search their name and add them to their favorites. Users can track up to 20 runners through the app, which also includes an interactive course map, a schedule of events and race photos.

Runner tracking will also be available on the marathon's website race day, allowing spectators to view the race leaderboard, and follow friends and family by getting real-time updates and splits.

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the marathon in both English and Spanish.

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 to 11 a.m., and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.