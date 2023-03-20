How to Get to the Bank Of America Shamrock Shuffle in Chicago

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle is around the corner, but with street closures, construction and more, how can you get to the big event?

If you're trying to determine the best way to get to the race, look no further.

Public Transportation

Public transportation is recommended in order to avoid traffic and ensure on-time arrival.

For runners traveling into the city from the suburbs, Metra offers unlimited use weekend passes for $10 each. If you're just looking to purchase a pass for Saturday or Sunday specifically, Metra offers one for $7. To learn more, and purchase, see here.

If you're a local runner, the CTA is a solid option that will get you to Grant Park on race day. For routes, and up-to-date travel information, see the website.

Where to Park

For those who decide to drive, Millennium Garages offer the closest parking options to Grant Park. To learn about their exact locations, and rates, see here.

Street Closures

Drivers also need to take note of which streets will be closed on race day.

On the day of the 8K Race, March 26, the following streets will be closed from 8-11:15 a.m.:

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Grand Ave.

Grand Ave. from Columbus Dr. to State St.

State St. from Grand Ave. to Wacker Dr.

Wacker Dr. from State St. to Washington Blvd.

Washington Blvd. from Wacker Dr. to State St.

State St. from Washington Blvd. to Jackson Blvd.

Jackson Blvd. from State St. to Franklin St.

Franklin St. from Jackson Blvd. to Harrison St.

Harrison St. from Franklin St. to Michigan Ave.

Michigan Ave. from Harrison St. to Roosevelt Rd.

Roosevelt Rd. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Parking will not be allowed on any of these streets beginning at 1 a.m. on March 26. Vehicles that are not removed will be ticketed and towed. For information on towed vehicles, you can reach out to (312)744-4444.

It's also important to note that commuters traveling from north and northwest of Chicago using the Kennedy Expressway will likely experience delays due a new construction project that will have a popular stretch of the roadway down to just two lanes.

Here's what to know.